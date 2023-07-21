HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Revenue officials trek 3 km to conduct inquiry into allegations of SC/ST beneficiaries in Anakapalli district

The tribal and Dalit beneficiaries complain that revenue officials had issued land pattas on the names of non-local and realtors at Panasalapadu

July 21, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Narsipatnam Revenue Divisional Officer H. V. Jayaram and Rolugunta Tahsildar K. Varahalu held a gram sabha at Panasalapadu revenue village of Rolugunta mandal in Anakapalli district, and conducted an inquiry on Friday. They trekked for 3 km to reach the village, on the directions of the District Collector.

The tribal and Dalit beneficiaries had in their complaint to the Collector, noted that they had been raising cashew, mango, teak and casurina plantations for the past 50 years in Survey nos 2, 3, 4, 6 and 11 at Panasalapadu revenue village. They alleged that during the Jagananna Resurvey programme, the revenue officials in collusion with some realtors, had issued pattas for these lands on the names of non-local and realtors.

Dalit Sena State president Palteti Penta Rao and CPI District secretariat member K. Govinda Rao said that the RDO and Tahsildar surveyed the lands in question and interacted with the beneficiaries. The beneficiaries told the revenue officials that 50 families have been dependent on the plantations for the past 50 years. They alleged that the previous Tahsildar had issued pattas on the names of non-locals and realtors, depriving the actual beneficiaries. They demanded immediate cancellation of those pattas.

They also sought action against the revenue officials, who had violated the laws. The RDO directed the Tahsildar to prepare a fresh report based on the factual position, so that it could be sent to the District Collector, the CPI(M) leader said.

