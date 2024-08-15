Andhra Pradesh Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad calls upon youth to shun ganja, drugs

True freedom can be achieved only when there are equal opportunities for growth for all sections of society, and when people can break free of poverty through education and good health, Minister Anagani Satya Prasad said.

Addressing a gathering at the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Police Grounds on Thursday, the Minister expressed concern at the growing number of youngsters taking to drugs and ganja. He called for coordinated efforts to check the menace of ganja and drugs on the occasion of Independence Day.

He called upon youngsters to actively participate in the ground-level programmes being organised in the city and district, and said that the government was committed to promoting responsible development without disturbing the environment.

Earlier, the Minister hoisted the National Flag and saluted it. A police contingent, led by ACP (AR) Seetharam presented a Guard of Honour to the Minister. The Police Band played the National Anthem as the Minister released saffron, white and green balloons, signifying the spirit of Independence.

A welcome dance ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, presented by students of BVK College, and a 60-foot-long National Flag carried by students of BVK College, won applause from the audience. Students of Padmanabham KGBV School, Dr. BR Ambedkar Gurukulam, Meghadrigedda, Kanithi ZP High School, Gnanapuram Sacred Heart High School, Siripuram Bal Bhavan, Gopalapatnam and Nadupuru ZP High School enthralled the audience with their patriotic songs.

The Minister went round the stadium and interacted with freedom fighters, Padma awardees, individuals who had a made a mark in various fields, leaders and district officials. Later, he distributed commendation certificates to individuals who excelled in various fields, and also to officials and employees. He presented appreciation certificates to Divisional PRO of Information and Public Relations Department D. Narayana Rao, and a Subordinate Staff Member SK Khader Baba in recognition of their devotion to duty.

Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat, MLC s V. Chiranjeevi Rao and D. Rama Rao, MLA s V. Ramakrishna Babu, P. Vishnu Kumar Raju and Ch. Vamsi Krishna Srinivas, TDP leader Gandi Babji, Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad, Joint Commissioner of Police K. Fakeerappa, DCP K. Srinvasa Rao, Joint Collector K. Mayur Ashok, VMRDA Commissioner K.S. Viswanathan, GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar, DRO K. Mohan Kumar, RDO Hussain Saheb, DEO K. Chandrakala, Deputy Director of Social Welfare K. Rama Rao, DM & HO P. Jagadeeswara Rao and District Agriculture Officer K. Appalaswamy were among those who participated.

