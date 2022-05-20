Andhra Pradesh: resolve Spandana petitions at the earliest, Collector tells officials

Collector of Alluri Sitharamaraju District Sumit Kumar asked the officials to resolve petitions submitted by citizens in the ‘Spandana’ programme at the earliest. He received petitions from people in the programme organised at the ITDA office here on Friday. He said that people coming with their issues must be respected and they should express satisfaction on the programme. Most of the petitions received relating to those seeking employment in the Tourism Department, he said. ITDA Project Officer R. Gopala Krishna was present.