Andhra Pradesh: representatives of Official Language Commission will tour all districts to oversee implementation of Telugu in govt. departments, says Yarlagadda

‘Failure to use Telugu in communication will result in levying of fines on the officials concerned’

Representatives of the AP Official Language Commission will tour all the districts in the State to oversee the implementation of Telugu language in the State government Departments, Commission chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad has said.

Addressing a media conference here on Sunday, Prof. Lakshmi Prasad said that the YSR Congress Party government has done a lot for the promotion of Telugu language in the last three years like reviving the AP Telugu Academy and the AP Adhikara Bhasha Sangham, which were closed by the previous government. It has also succeeded in shifting of ‘The Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Telugu’ from Mysuru to Nellore besides allocating five acres for construction of the building, he said.

He said that the AP Adhikara Bhasha Pradhikara Abhivruddhi Samstha has initiated steps to hold review meetings from the division to the State-level for overseeing the implementation of Telugu language in government offices. Failure to use and implement Telugu language in communication would result in levying of fines on the Head of the Department and the Head of the establishment/office concerned. Continued non-implementation could even result in imprisonment up to three months of the officials concerned, he warned.

Prof. Lakshmi Prasad said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has introduced English medium in government schools to enable them to compete with their counterparts in private English medium schools. However, Telugu would continue to be taught as one of the subjects in the government schools. An action plan would be prepared for building a ‘word bank’ in Telugu for words coming from other languages in science, technology and legal administration.

The Official Language Commission Chairman said that the orders of the Telugu Bhasha Pradikara Samstha would be sent to all State government departments from September-end. He, however, said that government orders could be effective only when there was awareness among the people. He called upon all Telugu lovers and Telugu organisations for pulling up the officials concerned for non-implementation of the official language apart from informing the sangham on the violations.