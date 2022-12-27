Andhra Pradesh: representatives of hockey associations allege violation of rules by unrecognised district associations

December 27, 2022 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Representatives of Hockey Association of Visakhapatnam and Friends Hockey Association have alleged that games and tournaments are being conducted by district associations, which are not recognised by the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP).

In a statement, here, on Tuesday, they alleged that these associations were not following the National Sports Code of India, which was set up to bring transparency and accountability. The secretaries of the association in Andhra Pradesh and in Visakhapatnam were clinging on to the posts, though the term was restricted to five years as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, they said.