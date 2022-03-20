Andhra Pradesh: release ‘Vidya Deevena’ scheme funds, TNSF urges State govt.

March 20, 2022 19:09 IST

‘ A large number of students of 2019-20 and 2020-21 batches are facing problems’

Telugu Nadu Student Federation (TNSF) State president M.V. Pranav Gopal alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is cheating students by claiming that it has been reimbursing tuition fee of students. In a release on Sunday, he alleged that a large number of students of 2019-20 and 2020-21 batches are facing troubles and unable to take their certificates even on completion of their education as their fourth quarter fee was not reimbursed by the State government under Jagananna Vidya Deevena. He said that the government should immediately release the funds pertaining to the scheme immediately, else the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) would stage protests.