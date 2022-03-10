Andhra Pradesh: release job calendar immediately, TDP urges State govt.
‘Before elections Jagan had promised to fill about two lakh posts’
Members from Telugu Yuvatha, a wing of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy release job calendar immediately and ensure steps to tackle growing unemployment in the state.
Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Telugu Yuvatha member V. Tataji said that before elections Mr Jagan had promised to fill about two lakh posts, but failed to fulfil his promise. He said that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced notification for over 90,000 jobs.
The Telugu Yuvatha members said that they are extending support to the ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ programme initiated by Joint Action Committee (JAC) on March 12. They along with Telugu Nadu Student Federation (TNSF) would take part in the programme to highlight growing unemployment in the State, they added.
