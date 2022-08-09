Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh: rejected by girl, youth ‘ends’ life in Anakapalli district

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM August 09, 2022 19:09 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 19:09 IST

A 19-year-old youth reportedly ended his life after being rejected by a girl, whom he had met one month ago, at Mosayyapeta under Atchutapuram Police Station limits in Anakapalli district.

According to the police, the teenager M. Janu, completed his Intermediate and was staying with his mother, who works as a cook. On Monday, when he was alone in his house, he allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling fan hook.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Atchutapuram police have registered a case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(Persons with suicidal tendencies can contact 100 for counselling)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...