Andhra Pradesh: rejected by girl, youth ‘ends’ life in Anakapalli district

A 19-year-old youth reportedly ended his life after being rejected by a girl, whom he had met one month ago, at Mosayyapeta under Atchutapuram Police Station limits in Anakapalli district.

According to the police, the teenager M. Janu, completed his Intermediate and was staying with his mother, who works as a cook. On Monday, when he was alone in his house, he allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling fan hook.

Atchutapuram police have registered a case.

(Persons with suicidal tendencies can contact 100 for counselling)