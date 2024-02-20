Andhra Pradesh registers 55% growth in patent filings in the country

February 20, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

For the first time, over 1,000 patents were filed in Andhra Pradesh. A total of 1,445 patents were filed in the State in 2022-23 compared to 934 patents last year registering a growth of about 55%. It has also achieved ninth rank in India compared to 10th rank in the patent filings, last year.

The Indian Patent Office, Government of India, has released the much-awaited annual report on the IP filings in India on Monday. The report was analysed by DPIIT- IPR Chair, Andhra University Visakhapatnam.

Hanumanthu Purushotham, DPIIT-IPR Chair, stated that as per recent annual report the total patents filed in India by both residents and non-residents are 82,811.

ADVERTISEMENT

The top five Indian States are Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Punjab with 7,686, 5,626, 5,564, 5,408 and 3,405 patent filings respectively.

Prof. Hanumanthu Purushotham presented the progress and achievement of Andhra Pradesh in the IPR area and the role played by Andhra University as the State IPR Nodal Agency in enhancing the IPR awareness and patent filings from the Andhra Pradesh to Vice Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy.

Prof. Prasad Reddy appreciated the efforts and initiatives of DPIIT-IPR Chair and said Andhra University as a State IPR Nodal Agency played a catalytic role in creating IPR Awareness and increased patent filings in the State. He suggested that the AP State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) should ask all the Higher Educational Institutes in the State to adopt the model IPR policy brought out and being implemented effectively by Andhra University to increase patent filings from Andhra Pradesh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.