Andhra Pradesh: Regional Passport Offices celebrate International Yoga Day

June 20, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Regional Passport Offices of Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada celebrated the 9th International Day of Yoga(IDY) at RPO office premises at Marripalem VUDA Layout, here, on Tuesday.

Regional Passport Officer Vishwanjali M. Gaikwad spoke on the importance of yoga in day-to-day life to overcome lifestyle related health disorders posed by the modern day stressful and gadget-intensive life. She advised the officials and staff to adopt an active life with some physical activity like yoga regularly to lead a healthy and stress-free life.

Yoga teacher K.V.S.S.N. Murthy conducted the IDY protocol and gave a PowerPoint presentation on the themes – Importance of yoga in daily life, balanced diet and Train the mind and Train the body.

A cultural programme was presented by students of Nrityanjali Spirit of Art Academy.

