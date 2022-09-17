Andhra Pradesh: Regional Forensic Science Laboratory officers conduct training programme for Anakapalli police

They explain about procedures like collecting evidence, including blood samples

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM
September 17, 2022 22:20 IST

Scientific officers from Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) conducted a one-day training on how to conduct investigation in a crime scene. They have explained about the procedures like collecting evidences including blood samples, finger and foot print samples, poisonous substances, ammunitions, storing the evidences, packing them and sending it to FSL.

The forensic officials team led by Assistant Director V. Nagaraju have also demonstrated usage of several crime scene processing equipment like forensic mobile multispectral imaging system, forensic 4k mobile multispecial latent finger print detection system, focus laser 3D scanner and a few others.

Speaking during the programme, Superintendent of Police S. Gowthami has appealed the officers to update their skills. She also said that having knowledge on the advanced equipment will help during the investigation procedure.

Police personnel from the district, CLUES team from Anakapalli and Narsipatnam were provided training.

DSP Anakapalli sub-division B. Sunil and others were present.

