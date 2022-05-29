Andhra Pradesh: Red Cross to provide clothes, sewing machines to Bonda tribes in 10 villages of Alluri Sitharamaraju district

May 29, 2022 17:49 IST

Sridhar Reddy, State chairman of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), held a meeting with the IRCS chairpersons and executive members of Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitharamaraju and Anakapalli districts here on Sunday. He told them about the activities to be undertaken by the IRCS.

The participants told him about their needs and their problems. Dr. Sridhar Reddy agreed to work out a solution to address their woes. Shiva Nagendra Reddy, chairman of IRSC Visakhapatnam branch, spoke about the activities of IRCS in the district

A resolution was adopted at the meeting to provide clothes and sewing machines to the Bonda tribes of 10 villages in ASR district. Himaja, vice-chairperson of IRCS branch of Anakapalli district branch, and K.V.R.K. Raju, chairman of ASR district branch, participated.

The State chairman called for greater coordination among the three districts to ensure better services to the tribal people.