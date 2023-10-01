Andhra Pradesh receives ‘normal’ rainfall during southwest monsoon, says IMD

October 01, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The four-month southwest monsoon, which officially came to an end on September 30, has brought ‘normal’ rainfall in 19 of the 26 districts in Andhra Pradesh, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Seven districts — Kakinada, Prakasam, Anantapur, Annamayya and Kurnool — have received ‘deficit’ rainfall during the period.

Krishna tops rainfall chart

Krishna district has received the highest rainfall during the monsoon season (June 1 to September 30). It has recorded 890.9 mm rainfall against its average of 674.5 mm. It is followed by Chittoor, which has registered 533 mm rainfall against its average of 454.6 mm.

Visakhapatnam district has received 572 mm rainfall against its average of 582.4 mm. Tirupati district has recorded 436.4 mm rainfall against its average of 439.8 mm.

“The State has recorded normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon,” says IMD Director (Amaravati) S.S. Stella.

Meanwhile, the IMD has said that a cyclonic circulation has formed in the southwest Bay of Bengal, off the coast of Tamil Nadu. It is at an average height of 5.8 km above the sea level. “As of Sunday (October 1) evening, it has become less marked,” the IMD said.

Wet spell to continue

“Light to moderate rains have started at isolated places. The rainfall activity will continue for the next two days under the influence of active weather conditions during the withdrawal period of the monsoon, which will continue up to October 15 in Andhra Pradesh,” Ms. Stella said.

“Though the southwest monsoon has officially ended on September 30 as per the rainfall data calculations, the monsoon winds will continue up to October 15,” she explained.

Heavy rainfall activity was recorded in north coastal Andhra Pradesh. Anakapalli district recorded the highest rainfall of 45.75 mm in the State.

Gajuwaka area in Visakhapatnam registered 43.75 mm rainfall, while 14.5 mm rainfall was recorded in the Seethammadhara area.

“The areas between Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam in GVMC limits received a highest rainfall in one hour in the afternoon. We have mobilised our team to check if there are any obstructions to the flow of storm water drains,” a GVMC public health officer told The Hindu.

