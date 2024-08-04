ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh receives Jeevandan Award

Updated - August 04, 2024 12:11 am IST

Published - August 04, 2024 12:10 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

VIMS Director K. Rambabu receiving the Jeevandan Award in Delhi on Saturday.

For the first time, Andhra Pradesh received the Jeevandan Award in recognition of its services in organ donations and awareness campaigns, said the State coordinator, Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) director, K. Rambabu, who received the award in Delhi on Saturday.

The award was presented at an event organised on the occasion of National Organ Donation Day. “With the same spirit, we will work to create awareness among all people, especially the youth,” Mr. Rambabu said in a release here.

