Andhra Pradesh receives Jeevandan Award

For the first time, Andhra Pradesh received the Jeevandan Award in recognition of its services in organ donations and awareness campaigns, said the State coordinator, Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) director, K. Rambabu, who received the award in Delhi on Saturday.

The award was presented at an event organised on the occasion of National Organ Donation Day. “With the same spirit, we will work to create awareness among all people, especially the youth,” Mr. Rambabu said in a release here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.