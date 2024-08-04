Andhra Pradesh receives Jeevandan Award

For the first time, Andhra Pradesh received the Jeevandan Award in recognition of its services in organ donations and awareness campaigns, said the State coordinator, Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) director, K. Rambabu, who received the award in Delhi on Saturday.

The award was presented at an event organised on the occasion of National Organ Donation Day. “With the same spirit, we will work to create awareness among all people, especially the youth,” Mr. Rambabu said in a release here.