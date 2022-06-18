Andhra Pradesh: ready to encourage entrepreneurs coming forward to set up small-scale industries, says ASR Collector

Alluri Sitharamaraju District Collector Sumit Kumar said that the government would encourage entrepreneurs who come forward to set up small-scale industries in the district. He took part in awareness programme on ‘Entrepreneurship Development’ organised by Department of Industries, District Industries Centre, Alluri Sitharamaraju district, at the ITDA office here on Saturday.

Mr. Sumit Kumar said that officials should play a key role in creating awareness on how can the loans be obtained through the banks, whom to contact and the possible loan amount sanction. He said that officials should coordinate with the bankers to get loans sanctioned. From every village, at least five persons should get loans and set up micro/small scale industries. He also said that people should not feel the interest as a burden, but utilise the loans to develop their business. The Collector has also said that officials should create awareness among people on which small-scale industries, they would get subsidies.

ITDA Assistant Project Director V.S. Prabhakar Rao and others were present.