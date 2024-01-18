ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Rasta rokos to be held in all district headquarters in support of Anganwadi workers on January 20

January 18, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Leaders of all-party trade unions pledge solidarity with Anganwadi workers who have been on strike for the past 38 days; they resolve to launch a one-crore-signature campaign in support of the agitation

The Hindu Bureau

Standing firm: Anganwadi workers’ protest continues as their indefinite strike enters the 38th day at the Gandhi Statue in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The leaders of all-party trade unions have announced their decision to hold ‘rasta rokos’ at all district headquarters in the State on January 20 and also organise a ‘one crore signature’ campaign in support of the Anganwadi workers, whose strike entered its 38th day on Thursday.

Leaders of various trade unions like CITU, AITUC and IFTU held a meeting at the Gandhi statue here on January 18 (Thursday) where the speakers alleged that the State government was trying to suppress the agitation by invoking the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) instead of hiking their salaries.

R.K.S.V. Kumar (CITU), G.S. Atchuta Rao (AITUC), Lakshmi (IFTU) and other trade union leaders demanded the government issue a G.O. hiking the salaries of the Anganwadi workers and vowed to stand by the Anganwadis till their demands, including wage hike and retirement benefits, were met.

The ‘rasta roko’ protests would be followed by a State-wide bandh with the support of all trade unions, employees, teachers, students, women, youth and people’s organisations if the government fails to take action. The agitations will continue until the government hikes the salaries of the Anganwadi workers. If attempts are made to suppress the movement, the government will have to bear the consequences, they added.

CITU leaders B. Jagan and V. Krishna Rao and AITUC leaders Manmadha Rao and Padala Ramana were among those who participated in the meeting.

