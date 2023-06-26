Andhra Pradesh: Rally taken out against drug abuse in Anakapalli

June 26, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

A large number of students from various schools and colleges with the support of the district police took part in a massive rally against the drug abuse on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Anakapalli on Monday.

District Collector P. Ravi Subhash and Superintendent of Police K.V. Murali Krishna flagged off the rally which was organised from Ring Road Junction to Four-Road Junction. Holding placards, the students raised slogans against usage of drugs and ganja. After reaching the Four-Road Junction, a human chain was formed by the participants.

Speaking during the programme, Mr. Ravi Subhash explained about the consequences of being involved in drug abuse and peddling. He said that by conducting more enforcement and awareness programmes, Anakapalli must be made a drug-free district.

Mr. Murali Krishna said that to curb ganja smuggling, static and dynamic checkposts were arranged in the district. Since 2020, as many as 961 ganja smuggling cases were booked in which 2,354 persons were arrested. The police have seized 98,919 kg of ganja and 626 vehicles while transporting it, he said. He also added that 136 anti-drug committees were constituted which have been conducting awareness campaigns in various educational institutions.

