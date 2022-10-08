Andhra Pradesh: railways to run special train from Srikakulam Road to Tirupati to clear pilgrim rush

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 08, 2022 18:04 IST

Keeping in mind the demand of the public, to clear extra rush of pilgrims towards Tirupati, Railway has decided to run special train from Srikakulam Road to Tirupati.

Train no. 07451 Tirupati –Srikakulam Road special will leave Tirupati at 8.10 p.m. on Sunday and will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 9. 50 am. It will depart at 10.10 a.m. and reach Srikakulam Road at 12.30 p.m.

Train no. 07452 Srikakulam Road-Tirupati special will leave Srikakulam Road on October 10 (Monday) at 3 p.m. and will arrive in Visakhapatnam at 5.15 p.m. and depart at 5.35 p.m. to reach Tirupati on the next day at 8 a.m.

The train will have stoppages at Chipurupalle, Vizianagaram, Kottavalasa, Visakhapatnam, Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada,Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta

It will have 2nd AC-2, 3rd AC-2, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-5 and Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2.

