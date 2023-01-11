Andhra Pradesh: Rail coach restaurant opened at Vizianagaram station

January 11, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

East Coast Railways (ECoR)‘s first Rail Coach Restaurant (RCR) and second in Andhra Pradesh was inaugurated at Vizianagaram railway station on Wednesday as part of the Railways’ efforts to provide an innovative experience to train customers.

It was built by using an unserviceable AC coach with interior modifications to suit the needs of train passengers and general public. Features of RCR include 36 executive chairs, availability of tiffins and meals. It can also be reserved for special events like birthdays and parties.

The services are available round the clock for the convenience of railway passengers, said Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy. The coach restaurant is being licensed for five years, he said while appreciating the initiative of Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathy.