HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Rail coach restaurant opened at Vizianagaram station

It was built by using an unserviceable AC coach with interior modifications to suit the needs of train passengers and general public

January 11, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
East Coast Railways’ rail coach restaurant inaugurated at Vizianagaram railway station on Wednesday.

East Coast Railways’ rail coach restaurant inaugurated at Vizianagaram railway station on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

East Coast Railways (ECoR)‘s first Rail Coach Restaurant (RCR) and second in Andhra Pradesh was inaugurated at Vizianagaram railway station on Wednesday as part of the Railways’ efforts to provide an innovative experience to train customers.

It was built by using an unserviceable AC coach with interior modifications to suit the needs of train passengers and general public. Features of RCR include 36 executive chairs, availability of tiffins and meals. It can also be reserved for special events like birthdays and parties.

The services are available round the clock for the convenience of railway passengers, said Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy. The coach restaurant is being licensed for five years, he said while appreciating the initiative of Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathy.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.