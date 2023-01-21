Andhra Pradesh: Provide protection to Lokesh during his padayatra from January 27, Buddha Venkanna urges Union government

January 21, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party(TDP) leader Buddha Venkanna has urged the Union Government to provide protection to TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh during his proposed padayatra, apprehending threat to his life.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said that Mr. Lokesh would be taking up a padayatra ‘Yuva Galam’ from January 27, and going by the present political climate and the attitude of the ruling party, which is leaning towards factional politics, there appears to be a threat to his life.

“We also appeal to the DGP to provide enough security to Mr. Lokesh, in tune with the protection then given to Mr. Jagan during his padayatra under the TDP’s rule,” Mr. Venkanna said. He also demanded that GO No 1 be immediately withdrawn and questioned why Mr. Jagan was scared of Lokesh’s padayatra and the response the TDP is getting.

He also urged the bureaucrats to work for the people, as they are in public service and do not work for the ruling party. He also found fault with the YSRCP for the investors going out of the state.

He clarified that former minister Ayyanna Patrudu did not mean what he said or spoke with regard to party MLA Ganta Srinivas Rao in a previous press meet and there were no camps in the party.

Everything is under the control of Mr. Chandrababu Naidu and there are no issues.