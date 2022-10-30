Andhra Pradesh: proposed Industrial Park and Autonagar will develop Anakapalli district, says IT Minister

Amarnath alleges the previous government had ignored the region which has huge potential for promotion of MSME sector

The Hindu Bureau ANAKAPALLI
October 30, 2022 22:12 IST

Information Technology Minister Gudivada Amarnath has said that the proposed Industrial Park and Autonagar at Anakapalli would put the district on the path of industrial development. He laid foundation stone for the works of Industrial Park which is going to come up at 60 acres in Koduru village in Anakapalli district on Sunday.

Mr. Amarnath alleged that the previous government had ignored Anakapalli region which has huge potential for promotion of MSME sector. Anakapalli district has a number of agriculture-related industries.

When MSME parks come in this region, it would be a huge advantage and would also bring down unemployment in the district, he said. The Minister said that the MSME Park would be set up in 60 acres and Autonagar in 75 acres. Amenities would be set up in the MSME Park with a budget of ₹36 crore. VMRDA would give approvals and permissions for setting up of 200 plots.

Anakapalli district has about 25,000 acres of government land. If more industries come up, there is a huge scope for creating employment, he said.

Anakapalli MP B.V. Satyavathi said that under the YSRCP government Anakapalli district will be a role model for other districts in industrial development.

District Collector P. Ravi Subhash and others were present.

