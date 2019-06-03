Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh Private Schools Association wants private schools under Amma Vodi scheme

more-in

A.P. Private Schools Association has appealed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to extend the ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme to private budget schools in the State.

In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister, APPSA State president K.S.N. Murthy said nearly 15,000 private budget schools in Andhra Pradesh were not only giving jobs to thousands of teachers but also providing education to children from downtrodden sections which are not in a position to pay ‘hefty fee’ in corporate schools. Extending ‘Amma Vodi’ to these schools can save them from closing down, he said.

Comments
Related Topics Visakhapatnam
school
Andhra Pradesh
Visakhapatnam
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2019 12:43:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/andhra-pradesh-private-schools-association-wants-private-schools-under-amma-vodi-scheme/article27411721.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story