Andhra Pradesh Private Schools Association wants private schools under Amma Vodi scheme

A.P. Private Schools Association has appealed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to extend the ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme to private budget schools in the State.

In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister, APPSA State president K.S.N. Murthy said nearly 15,000 private budget schools in Andhra Pradesh were not only giving jobs to thousands of teachers but also providing education to children from downtrodden sections which are not in a position to pay ‘hefty fee’ in corporate schools. Extending ‘Amma Vodi’ to these schools can save them from closing down, he said.