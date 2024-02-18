Andhra Pradesh Prisons Dept. sets up incubation centres to help freed inmates get back on their feet

February 18, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Andhra Pradesh Prisons Department (APPD) has set up Social Incubation Centres (SICs) for inmates of 14 prisons across the State, including Visakhapatnam Central Jail (VCJ), to help inmates adjust to life outside prison once their jail term comes to an end.

The 14 jails include central jails in Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Kadapa and Nellore. Eight district jails, and two special jails for women (at Rajahmundry and Kadapa) are also covered under the initiative.

The SIC will have psychologists, psychiatrists, financial experts, bankers, government skill development centre representatives, de-addiction counsellors, social workers and academicians as members. Till the introduction of this initiative, there were no systematic interactive sessions with the inmates except for routine activities like checking on their health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jail authorities will identify a section of the inmates for interaction with the SIC members, most of whom are convicts and whose prison terms will soon end.

In the case of Visakhapatnam Central Jail, about 100 inmates out of 1,800 inmates, mostly aged below 30, have so far undergone interactive sessions with the SIC team. All these prisoners are serving sentences for theft, ganja peddling, etc. The SIC members try to get an idea of what the inmates’ strengths are, their ideologies, aspirations, goals, mental stability, financial conditions, etc., and provide a detailed analytical report of the individual to the jail authorities.

“If the inmates need financial help in pursuing a livelihood after their release from jail, bankers who are part of the SIC can help them based on a case-to-case basis,” said an official at VCJ.

Speaking to The Hindu on Sunday, APPD Inspector General Sreenivasa Rao Indla said, “The SIC is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country. It is the brainchild of our Director General Harish Kumar Gupta. It is currently in a nascent stage. We will update this concept and cover all the jails in the State in a phased manner. At present, we have been experimenting with the concept in 14 jails in the State. Our intention is to provide inmates with the best possible pathway into society by teaching them life skills during their imprisonment. We hope that this will help them after they are freed.” Mr. Rao added that the initiative will be highly useful for prisoners who are worried about their future after their term ends.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.