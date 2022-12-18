Andhra Pradesh Pradeshik Marwari Sammelan contributes generously to the wedding of an inmate of Prema Samajam

December 18, 2022 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Andhra Pradesh Pradeshik Marwari Sammelan (APPMS) has contributed generously to the wedding of an inmate of Prema Samajam, an NGO.

G. Venkata Jyothi had completed B.Sc; (computers) and she is engaged to be married with a youth of Taruva village of Devarapalli mandal in Anakapalli district.

Responding to the plea of Prema Samajam, APPMS donated a gold mangalasutram, an ear stud, toe rings and new clothes for the bride and groom and other materials worth ₹50,000, and some cash.

Marwari Sammelan president Chandmal Agarwal and other representatives handed over the materials to bride and groom at a simple function held Prema Samajam on Saturday.