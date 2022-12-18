  1. EPaper
Andhra Pradesh Pradeshik Marwari Sammelan contributes generously to the wedding of an inmate of Prema Samajam

December 18, 2022 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh Pradeshik Marwari Sammelan (APPMS) has contributed generously to the wedding of an inmate of Prema Samajam, an NGO.

G. Venkata Jyothi had completed B.Sc; (computers) and she is engaged to be married with a youth of Taruva village of Devarapalli mandal in Anakapalli district.

Responding to the plea of Prema Samajam, APPMS donated a gold mangalasutram, an ear stud, toe rings and new clothes for the bride and groom and other materials worth ₹50,000, and some cash.

Marwari Sammelan president Chandmal Agarwal and other representatives handed over the materials to bride and groom at a simple function held Prema Samajam on Saturday.

