Andhra Pradesh: Power generation resumes at NTPC-Simhadri

Issues owing to power failure in the grid resolved, say officials

Issues owing to power failure in the grid resolved, say officials

All the four 500MW units at the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)- Simhadri in Visakhapatnam, which were shut down at around 3.30 a.m. on Tuesday owing to failure in the power grid, resumed production by the evening, after the issues in the grid were resolved.

The NTPC-Simhadri officials confirmed that normalcy had been restored. As per the officials, the grid reportedly had failed earlier due to some line problems. The shutdown in the early hours resulted in power outage in Visakhapatnam district and its neighbouring districts of Anakapalli and Alluri Sitharamaraju.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) officials said that despite the outage, there was no shortage in supply as power was diverted from an alternate sub-station.

"Due to the outage, there was a power shutdown at the Kalapaka sub-station in Visakhapatnam. However, we diverted power from Maradam sub-station in Vizianagaram," said APEPDCL Superintendent Engineer Mahendranath.