Andhra Pradesh: power disruption at Araku hospital was due to gales, says Superintendent
There was a power disruption for about five hours at the Area Hospital at Araku on Wednesday evening following snapping of power lines due to heavy rain and gales.
The power was disrupted around 3 p.m. following rain and was restored by 8 p.m. and there is no truth in social media reports there was a power cut and that the generator was not working, M. Hari, Hospital Superintendent, told The Hindu on Friday.
“The power disruption was due to rain and trees falling on the power lines. The generator is in working condition and I myself had purchased diesel. However, an electrician was not readily available to switch on the generator. The District Collector of ASR District has asked us to hire the services of an electrician,” he said.
