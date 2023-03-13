ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Postal assistant, wife get three-year RI for amassing wealth

March 13, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Special Judge also ordered them to pay a fine of ₹20,000

The Hindu Bureau

Special Judge for CBI cases, Kurnool, M Venkata Ramana on Monday pronounced judgement convicting a postal assistant and his wife to undergo three years Rigorous Imprisonment and to pay a fine of ₹20,000 in a case for amassing wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income.

As per a release from CBI officials, Visakhapatnam, the convicted persons were identified as K. Kullayappa, Postal Assistant, Jammalamadugu Sub-Post Office, Kadapa district, and his wife K. Radha.

As per the officials, during the period from January 1, 2006 to October 9, 2013, K. Kullayappa, while working as Sub Post Master, Gandhi Road Sub Post Office and College Road Post Office, Proddatur and Sub Post Office, Jammalamadugu, was in possession of movable and immovable properties in his name and family members, disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of ₹1.19 crore, (402.56%) which he could not satisfactorily account for. The officials also said that Kullayappa’s wife K. Radha allowed her husband to acquire assets in her name beyond her pecuniary resources.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After completion of trial, the court convicted the accused for the offence under various sections.

Public having complaints about corruption in central government departments, PSUs, nationalised banks and Government Insurance Companies with regard to demand of bribe, amassing of wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income may contact CBI, Visakhapatnam in person, by post or over Toll Free No. 1800 425 00100 or email hobacvskp@cbi.gov.in, contact 9492783344.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US