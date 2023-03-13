Andhra Pradesh: Postal assistant, wife get three-year RI for amassing wealth

March 13, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Special Judge for CBI cases, Kurnool, M Venkata Ramana on Monday pronounced judgement convicting a postal assistant and his wife to undergo three years Rigorous Imprisonment and to pay a fine of ₹20,000 in a case for amassing wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income.

As per a release from CBI officials, Visakhapatnam, the convicted persons were identified as K. Kullayappa, Postal Assistant, Jammalamadugu Sub-Post Office, Kadapa district, and his wife K. Radha.

As per the officials, during the period from January 1, 2006 to October 9, 2013, K. Kullayappa, while working as Sub Post Master, Gandhi Road Sub Post Office and College Road Post Office, Proddatur and Sub Post Office, Jammalamadugu, was in possession of movable and immovable properties in his name and family members, disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of ₹1.19 crore, (402.56%) which he could not satisfactorily account for. The officials also said that Kullayappa’s wife K. Radha allowed her husband to acquire assets in her name beyond her pecuniary resources.

After completion of trial, the court convicted the accused for the offence under various sections.

