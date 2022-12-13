Andhra Pradesh: poor maintenance of PHC irks ASR District Collector

December 13, 2022 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Sumit Kumar has expressed anger over the maintenance of Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Dumbriguda in Alluri Sitaramara Raju district. He inspected the PHC and checked the drugs store, laboratory and the stock of medicines. He has asked the staff to change the bedsheets regularly and directed them to ensure the sanitation on the premises of the PHC was maintained well.

Later he had visited the Tahsildar office and MPDO office and checked the records. He noted that though there were 16 secretariats in the mandal, only five were working. He asked the authorities to depute secretaries from Anakapalli mandal. He later visited Billaputtu village and interacted with pregnant women and ASHA workers and enquired about the facilities being offered to them.

