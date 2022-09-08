Andhra Pradesh: Police unearth Maoist dump in ASR district

Manpack sets and scanner among huge quantity of explosive material recovered

The Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district police, along with the 198th and 234th battalions of the CRPF, unearthed a Maoist dump in the Jakknin forest area of Pedabayalu mandal on Thursday.

Speaking to The Hindu, Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar said the dump was identified based on specific intelligence inputs.

The security forces recovered six Ultra High Frequency (UHF) manpack sets; one BaoFeng scanner; 20 kg Cordex; 15 electrical detonators; 15 non-electrical detonators; one bundle of safety fuse; 8 kg gunpowder; one-kg of other explosive material; one big packet of explosive balls; and electric chargers.

The security forces also recovered revolutionary literature and some manuscripts.

Though the manuscripts did not reveal any specific revival plan, they contained detailed guidelines on who should be branded police informer and killed, how to extort money from contractors, and how to disrupt developmental works such as laying of roads and erection of cell towers, Mr. Satish said.

Second recovery in two months

This was the second such recovery in the last two months.

In June, the police had recovered one 9-mm semi-automatic pistol; 8 rounds; one landmine; ₹39 lakh in cash; five detonators; six batteries; wire bundles; and Maoist literature when they arrested Vanthala Ramakrishna alias Prabhakar alias Ashok, the secretary of the Pedabayalu-Korukonda area committee. The same day, 33 Maoists and 27 militia members had also surrendered.

The recovery of the dump is considered a big blow to the Maoists, as they will now fall short of both men and material.

“Manpacks play an important role, as it is their mainstay for communication. And it is extremely difficult to obtain new manpack sets. The recovery of the dump is a setback, if at all they intend to revive their movement in the ASR Agency area,” said Mr. Satish.

The recovery of the scanner is said to be a major development as it is used to track and eavesdrop on the UHF or VHF communication network of the security forces.

The Maoist movement has hit an all-time low in the Agency area, and almost all top leaders are said to have fled to safer havens in Chhattisgarh.

It appears that the dump has been kept by some senior leaders before fleeing to Chhattisgarh.

The material was neatly packed in polythene sheets, stuffed in a plastic drum, sealed, and buried.

The Maoists have the expertise to store the dumps in such a way that they can be used after a couple of years.

Only one or two top leaders will know about the dump, and they also follow the time-tested system of geographical landmarks for identification of the dumps.