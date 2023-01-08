ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: police organise get-together ‘Varadhi’ with surrendered Maoists at Paderu in ASR district

January 08, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - PADERU

The police will always provide support for their welfare and extend all possible assistance, says SP Sathish Kumar

The Hindu Bureau

The Alluri Sitaramaraju district police organised a get-together programme, ‘Varadhi,’ with surrendered Maoists at Paderu on Sunday.

Under the leadership of Superintendent of Police S. Sathish Kumar, the ASR police organised the event in which around 140 surrendered and arrested Maoists who worked in various regions including Galikonda, Balapam, Kondrum and a few other areas in Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) region have attended.

A festive atmosphere was witnessed at Varadhi, as both police personnel and surrendered Maoists had a splendid time. Cultural programmes, magic shows and musical show were organised. A sumptuous lunch was also served to the surrendered cadre. During the programme, Mr. Satish Kumar presented them stainless steel utensil sets. Youth were provided volleyball and cricket kits.

“The main motto of the programme is to provide a platform for interaction between the police and surrendered cadre. We want to reassure them that we are there for them always. The police would always provide support for their welfare and to extend all possible assistance,” Mr. Satish Kumar said.

Mr. Satish Kumar, assured them assistance from the police in getting their children admitted to schools and launch courses to help them get jobs under the “Prerana” programme. He also told them on the help being extended at the police station-level to make them avail of government schemes, by coordinating with government departments for the issue of Aadhaar cards and other necessary certificates. He appreciated the surrendered cadre who admitted their children and siblings to schools and various police-supported job-oriented courses.

