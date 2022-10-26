Andhra Pradesh: police Open House in Anakapalli draws huge number of students

A show by canines – volga and zikki – in detecting explosives and collecting clues in the crime scenes is a special attraction for them

The Hindu Bureau ANAKAPALLI
October 26, 2022 23:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A large number of students from various schools and colleges attended an Open House organised by the district police at NTR house in Anakapalli, as part of the Police Commemoration Week here on Wednesday.

Students were explained about various weapons used by the police and the functioning of various police teams and squads. Police personnel also informed them about body worn cameras, drone cameras, VHF sets, metal detectors, telescope manipulators and deep wire cutters,

A show by canines – volga and zikki – to detect explosives and collecting clues in the crime scenes was a special attraction for the students.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Disha police conducted an awareness programme on good touch-bad touch to the students as part of the programme.

Superintendent of Police S. Gowthami said that students should be aware of the functioning of the police and equipment that they use. .

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Additional SP (Admin) B Vijaya Bhaskar, DSP of Disha PS, M. Maheswara Rao and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app