Andhra Pradesh: police Open House in Anakapalli draws huge number of students

The Hindu Bureau October 26, 2022 23:17 IST

A large number of students from various schools and colleges attended an Open House organised by the district police at NTR house in Anakapalli, as part of the Police Commemoration Week here on Wednesday. Students were explained about various weapons used by the police and the functioning of various police teams and squads. Police personnel also informed them about body worn cameras, drone cameras, VHF sets, metal detectors, telescope manipulators and deep wire cutters, A show by canines – volga and zikki – to detect explosives and collecting clues in the crime scenes was a special attraction for the students. The Disha police conducted an awareness programme on good touch-bad touch to the students as part of the programme. Superintendent of Police S. Gowthami said that students should be aware of the functioning of the police and equipment that they use. . Additional SP (Admin) B Vijaya Bhaskar, DSP of Disha PS, M. Maheswara Rao and others were present.



