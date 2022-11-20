Andhra Pradesh: police initiate steps to prevent drownings at Sariya Waterfalls in ASR district

November 20, 2022 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - PADERU

Keeping in view the increasing number of drowning deaths at Sariya Waterfalls under Ananthagiri Police Station limits, the district police have initiated steps to prevent such accidents ahead of the tourism season, in Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

A team from the Araku sub-division police visited the water body and studied the possible reasons for the drownings. The police understood that lack of awareness over the nature of the waterfall was the major reason for the accidents. The police have also identified some dangerous points where mires were suspected.

Apart from arranging banners/flexis explaining the dangerous mires in the tourist spot, the police have also arranged iron fencing along the huge boundary stretch of the water body to prevent entry of visitors.

Circle Inspector of Araku PS, G.D. Babu, said that there were two huge boulders right in the middle of the water body, where many visitors reach out to take selfies. We assume that there are some mires right at that point, as many persons had gone missing. The two boulders were crushed after taking appropriate permission from the authorities, he said.

As per the police, over 25 people died at that spot during the last five years.

Sub-Inspector of Ananthagiri PS, B. Ramu, said that about 25 banners were arranged at the premises of the water body urging people not to enter into the water, especially after consuming alcohol.

The fencing works have been going on and it will be completed by Wednesday, he said.

The police also plan to start a committee, involving local people and officials, to ensure proper tourist management at the waterfalls and also to arrange security personnel.

Sariya Waterfalls, which is located near Devarapalli, is one of the most sought after tourist destinations. It is also well known as ‘Bahubali’ waterfalls.