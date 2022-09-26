Andhra Pradesh: police distribute rajma seeds to tribal farmers at Pedabayulu in Alluri Sitarama Raju district

The Hindu Bureau PADERU
September 26, 2022 18:22 IST

The Alluri Sitarama Raju district police on Monday distributed around 800 kg rajma seeds to farmers from Kimudupalli and Gomangi Panchayats of Pedabayulu mandal. Pedabayulu police led by Sub-Inspector P. Manoj Kumar, Agricultural officer Srinivas and other officials conducted a counselling programme for the villagers explaining about the consequences of being involved in planting ganja saplings for living and earning easy money. The district police also informed that recently, a tribal was arrested for allegedly being involved in cultivating ganja crop despite his plantations were destroyed as part of Parivartana programme. The police have also appealed to the tribals to inform them in case of any person is being involved in ganja cultivation.

