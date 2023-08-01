Andhra Pradesh: Police constable ‘poses’ as Sub-Inspector, extorts money from tourist at Araku Valley in ASR district

August 01, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - PADERU

Posing as a Sub-Inspector, a police constable (PC) working at Dumbriguda police station reportedly extorted money from a tourist at Araku Valley in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Tuesday. He committed the act allegedly with the support of his three friends, who posed as police constables.

Though the incident happened on Monday, it came to light on Tuesday after a victim, a tourist, lodged a complaint with the local police.

According to reports, the police constable along with his three friends chased a two-wheeler with a car at Araku Valley and stopped the tourist at Sunkarametta. The SI and his friends allegedly extorted ₹9,500 from the tourist from Rajamahendravaram.

A case was registered and the Araku Valley police are investigatings.