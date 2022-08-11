Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh: Police being victimised in MP’s video call case, alleges TDP

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM August 11, 2022 18:44 IST
Updated: August 12, 2022 00:31 IST

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member V. Anita has alleged that the police are being made scapegoats by the YSR Congress Party government in the explicit video call case involving MP Gorantla Madhav. Referring to the press meet held by Anantapur Superintendent of Police Fakeerappa Kaginelli on the case, the TDP leader alleged that he was forced to speak to the media.

Ms. Anita wondered whether the DGP endorsed the statements made by the SP. “The SP did not deny that it was not Madhav in the leaked video clip. He also said that the leaked clip was not the original video, and that the original video clip would be needed for scrutiny in the forensic lab. But the Home Minister says that the video has been sent to the forensic lab. Both statements are contradictory,” Ms. Anita alleged.

Forensic tests of the mobile phone of the MP would reveal the truth, the TDP leader said, wondering what prevented the MP from filing a police complaint if he was innocent of any wrongdoing. The AP Women’s Commission should conduct a probe into the issue, she added.

Ms. Anita alleged that the Chief Minister was trying to shield the MP. “The TDP will meet the Governor and the Union Home Minister in this regard and will continue to fight for justice until action is taken against the MP,” she said.

At a separate press conference, TDP leaders Putcha Vijay Kumar, Areti Mahesh, Budumuri Govind and P. Jayaraj demanded that the accused MP’s phone be investigated for the original video. They alleged that the SP was “reading from a script given by YSRCP adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy”.

They opined that had action been taken when similar complaints were made in the past against a former Minister and a sitting Minister, the incident would not have occurred.

In a separate statement, Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) State president M.V. Pranav Gopal said that the people of the State were aware that the ruling party was trying to shield the accused MP.

