Andhra Pradesh playing a significant role in the strategic partnership between the United States and India, says U.S. diplomat

‘From activities as diverse as U.S.-India naval exercises and U.S.-supported English language programmes, Visakhapatnam is playing a key role in promoting stronger relations between the two countries’

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
November 09, 2022 19:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Frankie Sturm, Public Diplomacy Officer, U.S. Consulate General, Hyderabad, addressing the journalism students at the American Corner in Andhra University in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh playing a significant role in the strategic partnership between the United States and India, said Frankie Sturm, Public Diplomacy Officer, U.S. Consulate General, Hyderabad. Mr. Sturm is on a three-day visit to Visakhapatnam.

Speaking at an interactive session with journalism students from different colleges at the American Corner on the premises of Andhra University here on Wednesday, he explained how the U.S.-India strategic partnership is founded on shared values, a commitment to democracy, and the importance of fostering a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

From activities as diverse as U.S.-India naval exercises and U.S.-supported English language programmes, Visakhapatnam is playing a key role in promoting stronger relations between India and the United States, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He also discussed how the U.S. Consulate worked with Andhra University to open the American Corner, which gives the Consulate the opportunity to organise cultural, educational and exchange programmes in Visakhapatnam.

Mr. Sturm answered students’ questions about the news media in the United States and he described how students can reach out to the U.S.-India Educational Foundation in Hyderabad at https://www.usief.org.in/Hyderabad.aspx to learn more about studying in the United States.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

D.V.R. Murthy, Head of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Andhra University, thanked Mr. Sturm for his visit and urged students to make use of the facilities at the American Corner, which will be helpful for them in shaping their careers.

Mr. Sturm also visited the Department of Physics and the Gandhian Study Centre in the Department of Journalism where Challa Ramakrishna, Chairman, Board of Studies, and Krishnaveer Abhishek, Linguistic Faculty, explained to him about the historical significance of the two departments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app