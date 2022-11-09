Andhra Pradesh playing a significant role in the strategic partnership between the United States and India, says U.S. diplomat

Frankie Sturm, Public Diplomacy Officer, U.S. Consulate General, Hyderabad, addressing the journalism students at the American Corner in Andhra University in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Pradesh playing a significant role in the strategic partnership between the United States and India, said Frankie Sturm, Public Diplomacy Officer, U.S. Consulate General, Hyderabad. Mr. Sturm is on a three-day visit to Visakhapatnam.

Speaking at an interactive session with journalism students from different colleges at the American Corner on the premises of Andhra University here on Wednesday, he explained how the U.S.-India strategic partnership is founded on shared values, a commitment to democracy, and the importance of fostering a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

From activities as diverse as U.S.-India naval exercises and U.S.-supported English language programmes, Visakhapatnam is playing a key role in promoting stronger relations between India and the United States, he said.

He also discussed how the U.S. Consulate worked with Andhra University to open the American Corner, which gives the Consulate the opportunity to organise cultural, educational and exchange programmes in Visakhapatnam.

Mr. Sturm answered students’ questions about the news media in the United States and he described how students can reach out to the U.S.-India Educational Foundation in Hyderabad at https://www.usief.org.in/Hyderabad.aspx to learn more about studying in the United States.

D.V.R. Murthy, Head of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Andhra University, thanked Mr. Sturm for his visit and urged students to make use of the facilities at the American Corner, which will be helpful for them in shaping their careers.

Mr. Sturm also visited the Department of Physics and the Gandhian Study Centre in the Department of Journalism where Challa Ramakrishna, Chairman, Board of Studies, and Krishnaveer Abhishek, Linguistic Faculty, explained to him about the historical significance of the two departments.