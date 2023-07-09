Andhra Pradesh: plan to collect toll charges from tourists at three places in Alluri Sitarama Raju district

July 09, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

With a view to provide financial support to the departments concerned, including tourism, for developing tribal areas, Alluri Sitarama Raju district administration has formulated an action plan to collect toll charges from visitors (non-locals) at three designated places, which are mostly near popular tourist spots in the district.

Toll charges will range from ₹40 to ₹100 per vehicle depending on the category of the vehicle.

The amount raised will be used to fund other infrastructure works suggested by the district administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the idea was made a few years ago, now it has been decided to implement it as a pilot project at one place.

District Collector Sumit Kumar said that three places like Anantagiri, Vaddadi and another point near Narsipatnam route have so far been identified for introduction of toll plazas. It will first be implemented in Anantagiri in a week. Necessary arrangements have already been made to set up the Anantagiri plaza with an investment of ₹25 lakhs, he added.

Mr. Sumit said that the plaza has been constructed with two lines – one is the free line and the second is the toll plaza line. The locals and government officials will be allowed through the free line after collecting their personal details including vehicle registration number. The details will be computerised and after studying their vehicle movement for a certain period of time they get a free pass. Non-locals and visitors to the district, mostly tourists, have to pay charges if they visit the district by any private transport vehicle, he said.

“The idea is to control plastic in the district, develop tourist spots and other issues with the money collected. We daily get many issues like drinking water problem from the people at various occasions including Spandana. If the Anantagiri plan is successful, we want to set up two more toll plazas,” Mr. Sumit Kumar told The Hindu.

The three plazas will directly create employment opportunities for around 30 people. Each plaza is headed by a supervisor whose monthly salary is ₹18,000. Almost all the employees in the plazas will be tribals. The minimum salary will be ₹10,000 per month. The plaza will also help the district in recording every movement of non-locals and their footprints.

According to ASR District Tourism Officer G. Dasu, the annual average number of tourists in the district is around 75 lakh. There are 24 tourist spots in the district, out of which 18 are in Araku cluster. Summer and winter are the peak season for tourist flow.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.