Andhra Pradesh Philatelic Exhibition to be organised in Visakhapatnam evoked good response from philatelists, says Postmaster General

November 21, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘109 philatelists registered for display of their collection on various themes and four special covers will be released during the three-day expo’

The Hindu Bureau

Postmaster General D.S.V. Ramana Murthy addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The State-level AP Philatelic Exhibition (APPEX)-2022 will be held at Parvathi Kalyana Mandapam (Subbalakshmi Kalyana Mandapam) at Railway New Colony here from November 23 to 25.

A huge response has been received from philatelists with the participation of 109 philatelists registering for display of their collection on various themes. There will be total of 5,700 exhibits in 337 frames. Each philatelist is allowed to display a maximum of five frames at the expo, Postmaster General (Visakhapatnam Region) D.S.V.R. Murthy told the media here on Monday.

Four special covers, one each on the Skill Development Institute of HPCL, RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), NSTL and on ‘augmented reality’ on APPEX-2022 would be released at the expo. He said that philately plays a vital role in propagating knowledge on various subjects through stamps.

Andhra Pradesh philatelic exhibition to be held in Visakhapatnam

The PMG underlined the need to nurture interest in stamp collection among children from a young age. Competitions for schoolchildren were being organised as part of the expo and children from 1,800 schools have registered their names.

The expo would be an interesting event for stamp lovers and philatelists besides educating children and the general public about stamps to know culture, heritage, history and sacrifices of our freedom fighters.

The previous exhibitions in A.P. Circle (combined AP Circle) were held in Visakhapatnam in 2008 and in Vijayawada in 2014.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy will inaugurate APPEX-2022 on November 23 and Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy will be the chief guest at the valedictory function and give away awards to winners of APPEX-2022, on November 25.

