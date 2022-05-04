Andhra Pradesh: people should not take Naidu seriously, says Amarnath

‘Price rise is a global phenomenon linked to external and unforeseen factors’

The people of Andhra Pradesh should not take Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu seriously, as he had never stuck to his words, said IT and Heavy Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath. He was reacting to Mr. Naidu’s two-day tour to Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam districts, here on Wednesday.

The TDP national president is here with the campaign named ‘ Badhude Badhudu’ against the State government protesting against the spiralling prices of essential commodities.

Agreeing that there is a price rise, but according to him it is a global phenomenon that is linked to external and unforeseen factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine. There is a global rise in prices in crude oil and petroleum products, which directly impact the prices of other commodities and this should be understood by the former CM, who claims to have over 40 years of experience in politics and was CM for at least three terms. Moreover, the rise in prices has been kept under control and has not gone up as it had during Mr. Naidu’s term from 2014 to 2019. During this period, the prices shot up beyond 150%, said Mr. Amarnath.

Video leak

On the alleged video leak of the main deity Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, in ‘Nijaroopam’ during the Chandanotsavam festival held at Simhachalam here on Tuesday, the Minister said that it was wrong to shoot a video of the deity surreptitiously and then make it viral in the social media.

First of all videos should not be shot at a place of worship and secondly making it public is even a bigger crime. An inquiry has been initiated and the persons responsible will be taken to task, he said.