Andhra Pradesh: people should come forward for organ donation, says Jeevandan State Coordinator

He lauds family members of a patient whose kidneys were donated

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
August 20, 2022 23:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

By donating organs one can give a new lease of life to a critically ill person, said K. Rambabu, State Coordinator of Jeevandan and Director of Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said on August 13, one G. Venkateswaramma was travelling in a car and it met with an accident near Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district.

She was admitted to a private hospital with severe head injuries and later shifted to Ramesh Hospital in Vijayawada. On August 18, she was declared as brain dead.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

One of her daughters, Dr. Bindu Madhavi who works in the critical care unit in the same hospital, convinced her father and other family members to donate her organs, as it could give life to a few other sick persons, who are in need of organ transplant, said Dr. Rambabu.

Two of her kidneys were donated and it gave a new lease of life to a patient in Ramesh Hospital and another in Ayush Hospital, as per the seniority list of organ transplant requests, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Dr. Rambabu appreciated the family members and the management of Ramesh Hospital for taking the initiative.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app