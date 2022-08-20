Andhra Pradesh: people should come forward for organ donation, says Jeevandan State Coordinator

He lauds family members of a patient whose kidneys were donated

By donating organs one can give a new lease of life to a critically ill person, said K. Rambabu, State Coordinator of Jeevandan and Director of Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said on August 13, one G. Venkateswaramma was travelling in a car and it met with an accident near Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district.

She was admitted to a private hospital with severe head injuries and later shifted to Ramesh Hospital in Vijayawada. On August 18, she was declared as brain dead.

One of her daughters, Dr. Bindu Madhavi who works in the critical care unit in the same hospital, convinced her father and other family members to donate her organs, as it could give life to a few other sick persons, who are in need of organ transplant, said Dr. Rambabu.

Two of her kidneys were donated and it gave a new lease of life to a patient in Ramesh Hospital and another in Ayush Hospital, as per the seniority list of organ transplant requests, he said.

Dr. Rambabu appreciated the family members and the management of Ramesh Hospital for taking the initiative.