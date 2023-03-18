Andhra Pradesh: People from North Andhra region taught a lesson to YSRCP in MLC poll, says corporator from Jana Sena Party

March 18, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Corporator of Ward 22, P.L.V.N. Murthy from Jana Sena Party (JSP), on Saturday said that the result of North Andhra MLC Graduates’ MLC election has taught a lesson to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSRCP leaders, on how graduates are feeling about the government.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Murthy said that JSP chief K. Pawan Kalyan had always appealed to people not to divide anti-votes of the YSRCP. The graduates have kept this in mind and have voted against the ruling party, he said.

“Misusing the power, the YSRCP leaders had engaged in bogus voting. They had also tried very hard to lure voters, but all their attempts proved futile,” he said.

The JSP leader also alleged that the ever since forming their government, the YSRCP leaders have been encroaching government lands in Visakhapatnam. YSRCP corporators from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) have been indulging in large-scale corruption, Mr. Murthy alleged. Graduates from the North Andhra region have kept a close watch on their activities and had utilised this MLC elections to show their displeasure against the government, he added.

He also alleged that violating the model code of conduct, the State Government has organised Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam. Though the government has announced investments worth ₹13 lakh crore were attracted in the meeting, the MLC elections prove that the local youth did not believe in the YSRCP statements, Mr. Murthy said.