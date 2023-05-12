Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan’s statements indicate Jana Sena Party will enter into an alliance with TDP, alleges IT Minister

May 12, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath has said that Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan’s statements during the last two days have reinforced the YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) stand that Mr. Pawan Kalyan will enter into an alliance with the TDP.

Addressing a media conference here on Friday evening, Mr. Amarnath said that the statements of the JSP president that he could not fight the elections alone, and his meeting the TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu on quite a few occasions in the recent past have all made it clear that Mr. Pawan Kalyan would place his party, the self-respect of his supporters, fans and the Kapu community at the feet of Mr. Naidu.

Describing JSP as ‘Janda Sena Party’, which was formed only to carry the flags of other parties, Mr. Amarnath said that the JSP president had entered into alliance with various political parties in the past. Now even as it was in a ‘legal’ alliance with the BJP, it was contemplating an ‘illegal’ relationship with the TDP. The JSP had won only one seat in 2019 and the vote share of the party was a mere 6.9%. Mr. Pawan Kalyan was, perhaps, worried of the repeat of a similar situation in 2024 elections, if he went alone. Having an alliance with the TDP would give him the double advantage of blaming the TDP, if defeated, in addition to getting a ‘package’ from the TDP, Mr. Amarnath alleged.

The Minister said that many of the JSP leaders and party workers were disillusioned with the turn of events. Describing the JSP as a party without any agenda or policy, he alleged that ‘Varahi’, the campaign vehicle of JSP, was mostly confined to the garage, after the TDP general secretary N. Lokesh had launched his padayatra.

Referring to the oft-repeated statement of Mr. Pawan Kalyan that his agenda was to prevent the YSRCP’s return to power, the Minister said that a political party should come out with plans on what it would do for the people, if voted to power. He recalled that YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had only talked of bringing back ‘Rajasekhara Reddy rajyam’ but had not spoken on defeating other parties.

Replying to queries, Mr. Amarnath said that the alliance between TDP and JSP would work out to the advantage of YSRCP as both would be defeated. The 2024 elections would see a repeat of 2019. To another query, he said that the YSRCP was not worried about the alliance but only worried about the people, as they were being cheated by these two parties.