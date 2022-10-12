Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan to tour North Andhra region from October 15

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 12, 2022 00:23 IST

Jana Sena Party president K. Pawan Kalyan will tour North Andhra districts from October 15. He would take part in political meetings with party representatives, supporters and volunteers. This apart, he will also attend ‘Janavani’ programmes to receive public grievances. As per a release, the JSP chief will arrive Visakhapatnam on October 15. He will organise Janavani in Visakhapatnam, where he will receive grievances and representations from public from the three districts, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam. Party meetings will also be organised with three district leaders on October 15, 16 and 17.

